Stomper Mon spotted this snake slithering about on May 13 at the Singapore Zoo.

Man with 2-year-old son nearly runs over snake at Singapore Zoo, praises staff for quick action

A man and his family were at the Singapore Zoo on May 13 when they had a surprise sighting: a small snake slithering along the common walkway.

Stomper Mon said he was pushing his two-year-old son on a trolley at around noon when he “almost ran over the snake”.

“Good thing someone saw the snake and warned me, or I could have run over it and it could have bitten us,” the Stomper said.

In videos Mon shared with Stomp, a slim snake can be seen emerging from the leafy greenery onto a boardwalk. A man can be heard exclaiming, “Wah, it’s moving.”

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Mon said he was not sure whether the snake was venomous or not, but immediately reported it to a Singapore Zoo employee who happened to be walking by.

“They immediately ‘radio’ the other team (to report the sighting),” added the Stomper.

Mon and his family did not stay to watch staff attend to the snake as they were in a hurry to catch a show, but he shared some words of gratitude with Stomp.

“Seeing this in a zoo can be overwhelming, so thanks to the zoo staff for their immediate action and quick coordination.”

Mandai Wildlife Group: Snake is likely non-venomous and will move away

In response to Stomp’s queries, a spokesperson from the Mandai Wildlife Group said on May 19 that the snake Mon spotted was likely a painted bronzeback, a non-venomous species native to Singapore.

“Like most native snakes, it is harmless and will typically move away on its own when given space,” explained the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the Singapore Zoo, like all wildlife parks, is also home to a range of native wildlife that naturally inhabit the surrounding landscape.

“Encounters with such wildlife are a natural part of this shared environment, offering guests a glimpse of Singapore’s rich biodiversity,” the spokesperson said.

Mandai Wildlife Group thanked Mon for his feedback, and reminded visitors to observe native wildlife from a respectful distance. If in doubt, visitors should seek staff for assistance.

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