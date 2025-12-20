Lumps of soil fall on car along Jurong Town Hall Road, damaging windshield: Where did they come from?

Lumps of soil falling from height damaged a car travelling along Jurong Town Hall Road on the morning of Nov 29.

Stomper KW, the driver of the car, shared a dashcam video of the incident that took place 10.52am.

The video shows the Stomper had stopped at the Ayer Rajah Expressway junction, waiting for the traffic light to change.

When the light turned green, the Stomper drove forward and something suddenly fell on the car's windshield.

"The fallen object, like a stone, hit and damaged my windshield underneath the Teban Flyover," recounted the Stomper.

He slowed down, stopped his Citroen next to the road divider and took photos of the damage, which he said was severe.

PHOTO: STOMP

"No one was harmed," added the Stomper.

"I'm unsure whether it was the construction of the MRT or other reasons that caused the incident."

The construction he was referring to was the Jurong Regional Line viaduct being built along Jurong Town Hall Road as seen in the video.

Stomp understands the lumps of soil are unlikely to have fallen from the MRT viaduct as such soil is not used in its construction.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation