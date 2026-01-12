Lorry overturns on SLE slip road to old Turf Club, driver assisting with police investigations

A lorry overturned on the Seletar Expressway slip road to Turf Club Avenue on Jan 10.

Stomper Tim shared a video of the vehicle lying on its side and its load of sand spilled onto the road. An ambulance was parked nearby behind the lorry.

Traffic was directed around the accident as two of the three lanes were obstructed.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 11.40am.

The lorry was believed to have "self-skidded" and no injuries were reported.

A 40-year-old male driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

