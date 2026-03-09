Contribute

Lorry goes up in flames along SLE

Cherlynn NgCherlynn Ng
Published
Submitted by

Bibin

Google Preferred Source badge
Read AI summary on Stomp Bites

A lorry caught fire along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) in the early hours of March 8.

A video taken by Stomper Bibin at around 1.15am shows the vehicle engulfed in flames. Voices in the background can be heard saying, "Oh damn" and "oh my god".

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it was alerted to the fire along the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), after the Upper Thomson Road exit, at about 1.10am.

SCDF extinguished the fire using two hose reels.

Asked how he felt about the incident, Bibin told Stomp: "Sad."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stomp Comment
Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:
Loading More StoriesLoading...