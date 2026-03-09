Lorry goes up in flames along SLE

A lorry caught fire along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) in the early hours of March 8.

A video taken by Stomper Bibin at around 1.15am shows the vehicle engulfed in flames. Voices in the background can be heard saying, "Oh damn" and "oh my god".

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it was alerted to the fire along the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), after the Upper Thomson Road exit, at about 1.10am.

SCDF extinguished the fire using two hose reels.

Asked how he felt about the incident, Bibin told Stomp: "Sad."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics fire

car on fire