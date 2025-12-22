Lorry driver arrested for drink driving in Yishun after midnight

A 53-year-old man was nabbed for drink driving along Yishun Avenue 9 on Dec 22.

The police told Stomp that they arrested the lorry driver after receiving a call for assistance at about 12.20am.

No injuries were reported.

Stomper Someone shared a video of police at the scene, in which officers appear to be speaking to the driver of a white car and the lorry driver. The white car can be seen parked behind the lorry with its boot open.

The Stomper said police stopped another car at 1.28am, but the driver was allowed to leave without incident.

PHOTO: STOMP

Police investigations are ongoing.

