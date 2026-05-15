Long-suffering resident says noise, smoking and drinking at Hougang void deck ‘getting worse’

A resident says he is at his wits’ end over persistent noise disturbances, littering and smoking at the void deck of Block 22 Hougang Avenue 3.

Stomper Daniel said this has been ongoing since 2017, when he first moved into the area. He had written to various media outlets over several months in 2025, asking to be “rescued” from the situation.

He recently approached Stomp for help again, claiming that the problem is “getting worse”.

“We are being ‘targeted’ by these daily affairs of smoking, beering and making noise at the void deck,” Daniel said.

“As a result, mosquitoes, bugs and cockroaches are becoming the norm for all residents.”

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A photo shared by the Stomper show a group of men seated around a table at the void deck on May 11.

Other images show half-filled cups and a Carlsberg beer bucket on the table after the men had left.

Rubbish, including a white plastic bag, could also be seen on the ground.

Daniel added that he told a man not to smoke at the void deck on May 12, but the latter “tried to pick a fight”.

PHOTO: STOMP

Town council says it understands resident’s distress

In response to a Stomp query, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) said it has been monitoring the situation.

“Following earlier feedback, measures were put in place, including advisory notices to remind users of the void deck to be considerate and to comply with regulations on smoking and littering,” said AHTC.

The town council added that it has also worked with the relevant agency on enforcement matters relating to smoking.

In addition, town council officers have engaged individuals at the void deck to seek their cooperation in keeping noise levels down and maintaining the area’s cleanliness.

“We understand the distress the situation has caused to the resident,” AHTC said.

“Should our routine inspections observe conditions that suggest broader cleanliness or hygiene concerns in the area, the town council will take the appropriate follow-up actions.”

Smoking is not allowed within any residential building, atrium, courtyard, common corridor, lifts, lobby, void deck and stairwell. Offenders may face a composition fine of $200 or a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted in court.

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