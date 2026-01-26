Long queue spotted outside Warong Nasi Pariaman days before closure

A long queue was seen outside Warong Nasi Pariaman during lunch on Jan 25, just days after the eatery announced it would be closing permanently at the end of the month.

Stomper Mike shared a photo circulating on WhatsApp with Stomp, remarking that the line was unusually long as diners made last-minute visits to the Kampong Glam establishment.

"People patronise only when the restaurant is closing," he said.

In the photo originally posted on Threads by user @ikigai_jo, diners are seen waiting in a long, snaking queue outside the eatery along North Bridge Road, nearly reaching Sultan Mosque.

Having eaten there several times, Mike said timing is key for those hoping to get a seat.

"I usually go either well before or after lunch," he said. "You need a minimum of two people to eat — one to chope a table and one to queue to order."

He added that the Indonesian-style nasi padang dishes were flavourful without being overly spicy.

"It's really delicious and to my liking," he said. "Customers can eat a lot with these tasty dishes."

After lunch, Mike and his companions usually take a stroll to Bhai Sarbat, a longstanding tea stall at the corner of Baghdad Street and Subhan Street, where they enjoy teh tarik and masala tea.

"The tea is pulled by Bhai, old Pakistani men," he said. "We like to have a slow afternoon, sipping tea and soaking in the mythical and colourful charms of Arabic, Javanese and Bugis culture as locals and tourists stroll through Kampong Glam."

Reflecting on the closure of Warong Nasi Pariaman, Mike expressed sadness over the loss of heritage eateries.

"Another one bites the dust," he said. "Soon, all the heritage eateries will disappear from our memories."

Warong Nasi Pariaman, which has been operating since 1948, announced on Jan 21 that it would close permanently on Jan 31.

In a Facebook post, the eatery described the decision as "an incredibly difficult" one and thanked customers for their support over the years.

The restaurant also said it would not be accepting reservations, with food served on a first-come, first-served basis in its final days.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation