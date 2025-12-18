Litter and wet floor on rainy day add to Senja Road resident's gloom

Litter scattered across common areas and slippery floors during rainy days have become a persistent problem for some residents living at Block 634A Senja Road.

Stomper Bruce told Stomp that littering has been going on for years around the block, with rubbish frequently seen along walkways, especially in the mornings from around 7am.

"Every morning when I go to work, I can see rubbish all around the area," he said. "I can only use the word 'horrible'."

He shared videos he took on Dec 16.

He added that slippery floors during rainy weather are another problem faced by residents.

"On rainy days, rainwater splashes everywhere and sometimes, if you're unlucky, you may see somebody fall because the floor is slippery," he said.

Bruce added that he had provided feedback to his Member of Parliament about three to four months ago, but said no visible action had been taken so far.

In response to a Stomp query, Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council said it is aware of the situation and thanked the Stomper for highlighting the issue.

"To address the littering concerns, the town council will step up cleaning frequency and enhance monitoring in the affected areas," a town council spokesperson said.

"We will also strengthen our engagement with residents to remind and educate them on proper refuse disposal practices, and to encourage a shared sense of responsibility in keeping common spaces clean for the well-being of the wider community.

"In addition, the town council will continue to work closely with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to address cases of high-rise littering through enforcement action where necessary."

Regarding the slippery floor surface, the town council said its property team will conduct an on-site inspection and carry out necessary rectification works, including the application of anti-slip treatment where required, to enhance resident and pedestrian safety, particularly during wet weather conditions.

"The town council seeks the cooperation and understanding of all residents to dispose of refuse responsibly and to look out for one another by reporting any instances of littering or unsafe conditions," the spokesperson said.

"By working together as a caring community, we can help maintain a cleaner, safer and more conducive living environment for all."

