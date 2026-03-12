Stomper Mr Lee discovered that both machines were down while he was on his way to work in the morning. PHOTOS: STOMP

Lift and escalator at Chinatown MRT station both out at same time after power trip, passenger's fall

A man discovered that both the escalator and lift at Chinatown MRT station's exit C were out of service on March 6, leaving a long stairway as the only access point.

The exit leads to People's Park Food Centre, OG People's Park and People's Park Complex.

Stomper Lee was on his way to work in the morning when he learned of the downtime.

According to him, March 6 was not the first time the lift was out of service.

"The lift was down for a few days a couple days back, but was repaired. This time, both the lift and escalator were down," Lee said.

Upon making his discovery, Lee immediately went to the passenger service counter to inform on-site SBS Transit staff. He was assured that station staff were attending to the situation.

"But as I could see, there were no repairmen on site," the Stomper claimed, adding that he did not stay for much longer as he had to leave for work.

"There is only a very long stairway of about three storeys to get to the MRT level," Lee said.

He was concerned about the challenges this would pose for the elderly, should they have trouble using the stairs to get to the MRT.

SBS Transit: Both lift and escalator resumed normal operations by 10.40am

Responding to a Stomp query, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said on March 12: "The lift experienced a power trip, while the escalator was temporarily taken out of service for a mandatory safety inspection after a passenger fell on it on the morning of March 6."

Mrs Wu clarified that both incidents were unrelated, and normal operations resumed by 10.40am on the same morning.

She added that SBS Transit apologises to affected passengers for the inconvenience caused.

