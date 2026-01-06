'Lazy' guy wearing gloves dumps rubbish into Punggol resident's leaflet bin

A Punggol resident was upset after discovering a man had thrown rubbish into his leaflet bin instead of using a public rubbish chute.

Stomper Lionel told Stomp that the incident took place at Block 202A Punggol Field on Jan 2 at about 12.01pm.

"I've never seen this guy before, but he was too lazy to throw his rubbish into the public rubbish chute," the Stomper said. "He just threw it into my leaflet bin."

A video shared by the Stomper shows the man dumping a plastic bottle in the leaflet bin outside Lionel's unit.

The Stomper also said he noticed the man wearing gloves while walking around the area which made him uneasy. This was the first time he had seen the man at his block.

"He seems like a very suspicious person," he said.

When asked if he would confront the man if given the chance, the Stomper said he would speak up.

"Yes, I'll tell him not to throw it there," he said.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation