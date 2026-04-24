Late-night drumming at Marsiling carpark startles residents, police alerted

A family living in Marsiling was disturbed by loud drumming late at night on April 21.

Stomper Anonymous said the incident occurred at a carpark near Block 202 Marsiling Drive at about 11.33pm.

In a video she shared, loud drumming can be heard echoing from the carpark below her block, while several individuals are seen walking towards the block with drums in hand.

The Stomper said the noise disrupted the peace of the neighbourhood, describing it as a “public nuisance”.

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“I was alarmed as the sound of the drums was very loud,” she said. “A family member who had already gone to sleep at 10pm woke up after being disturbed to see what was happening downstairs. My neighbour also came out to check where the noise was coming from.”

The group continued drumming and talking loudly until about 11.38pm, according to the Stomper.

“They were not only drumming loudly and disrupting the peace of the neighbourhood, but also talking very loudly,” she said. “It was very inconsiderate and inappropriate behaviour.”

The Stomper said this was the first time such an incident had occurred in the area.

She added that such drums are sometimes associated with certain funeral practices, but she was unsure if the group was part of any such activity.

“I don’t know where they’re from or who they are,” she said.

According to the OneService website, residents are advised to be considerate towards neighbours and observe quiet hours between 10.30pm and 7am.

The Stomper lodged a police report on April 22 at about 12.01am.

Stomp understands that when police arrived at the scene, the group was no longer there.

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