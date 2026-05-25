Large cable spools fall off trailer truck on AYE, causing traffic jam

Motorists travelling along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) faced congestion after several large cable spools reportedly fell off a trailer truck on May 23.

Stomper Han shared a video of the incident, which happened after Jurong Town Hall Road.

The video shows at least four large spools that appeared to have fallen off the truck, including one that landed in a hedge.

Traffic cones are seen closing off the two leftmost lanes of the expressway.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The Stomper said traffic was moving slowly due to the obstruction.

“It caused a long jam but traffic was still slowly moving,” he said.

The Land Transport Authority’s traffic news account on X alerted motorists at 2.19pm to an “obstacle” on the AYE towards the MCE after Jurong Town Hall Road and advised drivers to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

An update at 2.23pm said congestion had stretched till Yuan Ching Road.

Check out this tweet! link

Under the law, drivers must ensure that loads are properly secured and do not pose a danger to other road users. Offenders can face up to $1,000 fines and/or three months’ jail under the Road Traffic Act.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics accident

trailer

AYE

traffic jam

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.