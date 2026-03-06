Jurong West resident makes police report after catching neighbour taking valve from his water meter

A Jurong West Street 25 resident was angry after catching his neighbour allegedly removing a valve from his flat's water meter on March 4.

Stomper Henry and his wife shared CCTV footage of the incident which happened at about 3.56pm.

In the video, a man is seen moving a chair to open the service riser door. He then leans into the riser before closing the door and putting the chair back in place.

He appears to be holding something in his right hand as he walks towards the Stomper's neighbouring unit.

"Our neighbour opened our service riser to remove our valve and use it for his own," he said. "When we confronted him, he said he was 'borrowing' it."

Henry was not satisfied with the explanation.

"This is stealing without our permission," he said, questioning why the man had "no money to buy a valve at the hardware shop".

According to Henry, the neighbour has rented out his unit and only returns to it occasionally.

"We've known him for almost 18 years and had no issues with him," he said. "He seldom comes back.

"For the past few years, I found our things kept going missing like my boy's shoes and my shoes, so we decided to install a CCTV."

The camera was installed in October last year.

"I think he didn't realise it and we caught him this time," Henry said.

The Stomper added that he has lodged a police report.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged.

"We're just very angry," Henry said.

