J&T Express takes disciplinary action against courier who repeatedly threw parcels at AMK resident's doorstep

A J&T Express courier was caught on camera repeatedly throwing parcels at an Ang Mo Kio resident's doorstep.

Stomper Joanne told Stomp that the incidents occurred at her home. She shared video clips recorded on Nov 13 and 14, 2025, as well as on Jan 29 this year.

In the videos, the courier is seen tossing parcels onto the floor in front of Joanne's door while making deliveries.

Joanne claimed that despite filing multiple complaints with the company, "nothing has been done" and the behaviour has continued.

She said the parcels were not damaged, but emphasised that this was not the first time she had encountered such conduct from this particular delivery personnel.

In response to a Stomp query, J&T Express said it is aware of the incident and has taken disciplinary action against the courier involved.

"At J&T Express Singapore, we take customer feedback seriously and continue to review how customer concerns are followed up as part of our ongoing efforts to improve service standards," a J&T Express spokesperson said.

The company also encouraged affected customers to reach out through its official channels at cs.sg@jtexpress.sg or via direct message on Facebook or Instagram for immediate support.

