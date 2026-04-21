‘It tasted funny’: Woman allegedly finds paper in pork floss bun bought from Taman Jurong bakery

A woman believes she found paper in the filling of a pork floss bun from a bakery in Taman Jurong Shopping Centre.

Stomper Mei had paid $4.50 for the pack of six buns on April 17.

“After taking a bite, I realised it tasted funny,” recounted the Stomper. “It tasted like paper. That was why I had the idea of soaking it.”

Mei shared a video of her digging out the filling of a bun and soaking it in a bowl of water in a sink. After pouring out the water, what remained was a mushy clump of pulp.

“I realised it was actually paper instead of meat,” claimed the Stomper.

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Mei told Stomp that she was sharing her experience as she did not want others to be “subject to such malpractice too”.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it is looking into the matter.

SFA added that members of the public with concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via the online feedback form.

Stomp has contacted the bakery for more information.

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