ERA Realty Network Pte Ltd is a signatory of the Memorandum of Understanding on proper flyer distribution.

ERA to investigate after Sengkang resident says property agent violated flyer distribution guidelines

A Sengkang resident has spoken up after receiving a leaflet from an ERA property agent that he believes violates guidelines on flyer distribution.

Stomper J, a resident at Block 253 Compassvale Street, said he came across the flyer on May 13 at 12.59am.

A photo that J shared with Stomp shows half of the flyer in his home, which meant that the other half was likely outside his unit — in view of the public.

The flyer was printed by an agent from Realty Royale, which is a division under ERA Realty Network Pte Ltd. It listed sale transactions of HDB flats in the area and advertised the company’s services.

J described this as “unprofessional and totally disregarding guidelines”.

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Guidelines: Flyers must only be visible to intended recipient

According to the Singapore Institute of Estate Agents’ (SIEA) Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on proper flyer distribution:

Property flyers and pamphlets must be properly distributed to homes and other premises without being visible to members of the public other than the intended recipient(s), such as by placing flyers in mailboxes (e.g. by Singpost or flyer distributors).

Real estate companies who have signed the MOU include PropNex Realty Pte Ltd, ERA Realty Network Pte Ltd, Huttons Asia Pte Ltd, OrangeTee & Tie Pte Ltd and SRI Pte Ltd.

Stomp understands that these guidelines do not amount to a statutory prohibition with defined penalties.

Prior to the guidelines taking effect on April 1, J said he received flyers almost weekly. However, this appears to have “ceased” since the guidelines kicked in.

J said he did not report the matter to SIEA as “there’s no proper channel for feedback available”. However, Stomp’s checks found that SIEA’s website provides the email addresses of the departments that oversee flyer distribution in the respective signatory companies.

In response to Stomp’s queries, SIEA reiterated the MOU guidelines.

ERA confirmed that it would investigate the matter and handle it in accordance with the MOU.

Real estate flyers remain a concern for many residents. In early May, a PropNex realtor was criticised for advertising “non-existent blocks” on his leaflet, which he attributed to a typo made by the printing company.

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