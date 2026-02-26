Inflatable CNY balloon outside Choa Chu Kang window removed after town council comes knocking

An inflatable God of Fortune balloon was seen hanging outside an HDB flat window in Choa Chu Kang over Chinese New Year.

While Stomper Suzaini praised the festive sight, safety concerns prompted the town council to step in.

Suzaini first noticed the "big" and "beautiful" inflatable balloon at Block 119 Teck Whye Lane on Feb 16, the eve of Chinese New Year.

She shared photos of the decorative item attached to a window on the eighth floor and said: "It looked like a bear climbing over the flat."

The Stomper said the balloon was still there on Feb 19, adding: "It was such a nice and unique decoration. Kudos to my neighbour for the creative display."

In response to a Stomp query, Chua Chu Kang Town Council (CCKTC) said it inspected the block and spoke to the resident about the "inflatable item".

"The item was already deflated at the time of inspection and has since been fully removed from the window," CCKTC told Stomp on Feb 25.

Thanking the resident for their cooperation in resolving the matter promptly, the town council said it will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure a safe living environment for everyone.

Residents are reminded not to place or secure objects outside their windows, window ledges or parapet walls, as such items may pose a falling hazard.

