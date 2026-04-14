‘I am going to die’: Tada driver watches video while driving, passenger feels unsafe

A passenger thought he was going to die when he saw that his Tada driver was watching a video while driving.

Stomper Ed had booked the AnyTada ride from Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 to Junction 10 Shopping Mall at Woodlands Road on April 3. He boarded the red Mazda at 3.45pm.

“I am going to die,” Ed said to himself when he realised what the elderly bespectacled male driver was doing.

The Stomper shared a video of a device mounted on the vehicle’s dashboard playing a video with a Mandarin voiceover as the vehicle travelled along Marymount Road.

Ed said this went on for 20 minutes, and he did not feel safe, especially when they got onto the expressway.

Fortunately, the Stomper reached his destination unhurt at around 4.10pm.

In response to a Stomp query, a Tada spokesperson said the ride-hailing platform takes rider safety seriously.

“After our investigation, the driver has acknowledged using his phone during the trip for music playback. We have reminded him that phone usage while driving is not acceptable, as it can compromise safety,” the spokesperson told Stomp on April 8.

“A warning letter was issued to the driver and his activity on the platform will be closely monitored.”

Tada has also reached out to Ed and provided a $5 ride voucher.

The spokesperson added: “Safety is a top priority on our platform, and we will continue to improve on feedback to ensure a safe and reliable ride experience for all riders.”

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