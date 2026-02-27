'How can just leave there?': Unattended SPX Express parcels at Toa Payoh carpark raise concerns

Parcels seemingly left unattended at a multi-storey carpark in Toa Payoh have raised concerns about possible theft and delivery practices.

Two Stompers shared photos showing multiple parcels placed on the ground at Level 4B of a carpark at Block 260 Kim Keat Avenue.

Stomper Yvon said she first spotted what appeared to be a bag of undelivered goods from SPX Express during the Chinese New Year period.

"Of course I was shocked and concerned when I saw the parcels left there," she said. "I saw it before I left for my reunion dinner and when I came back, the parcels were still there."

She was worried the parcels might be stolen and asked: "How can the delivery company just leave it there?"

Yvon subsequently contacted SPX Express' customer support via WhatsApp.

The delivery company apologised for the inconvenience and said the case would be treated as a priority, but did not seem to fully address Yvon's feedback.

Another Stomper, Connie, said she also noticed parcels left unattended at the same location during the festive period.

"I have seen SPX Express unload a bunch of parcels at the multi-storey carpark unattended," she claimed.

Connie said she saw parcels at the same spot again on Feb 19, but was unsure whether they were a new batch. According to her, the parcels appeared to be left openly on the ground.

"It looked like people went to look through those parcels," she added.

Connie said she informed SPX Express about her concerns, but did not receive a reply at the time, possibly due to the busy festive period.

SPX Express responds

In response to Stomp's queries, SPX Express said it takes such feedback seriously.

A spokesperson added: "Upon completion of our investigation, we have engaged our agency driver partners to reinforce adherence to our Standard Operating Procedures, including the requirement that parcels must not be left unattended in unsecured areas."

The spokesperson said the company regrets the inconvenience caused and will commit to ensuring all deliveries are carried out in accordance with established protocols.

