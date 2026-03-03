Horses stroll down Elias Road against traffic in Pasir Ris: 'Lucky to see in the Year of the Horse'

Two horses were caught on camera trotting down Elias Road on the morning of March 3.

Several Stompers shared videos of the animals in Pasir Ris.

Stomper MG said it happened at 11.30am, adding that the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) was alerted.

Cars slowed down as a brown horse strolled past them against the flow of traffic in the video shared by MG.

"Please raise awareness and get it out of danger. It was running along the road!" said MG, adding that the animal was last spotted heading towards Pasir Ris Drive 1.

Stomper S said she was standing on the road divider about to cross the road when she saw the brown horse coming towards her.

"Such a beautiful strong fella," said S.

Stomper Jun shared a video of both horses — the brown one and a white one — heading down the road.

Other videos of the animals were also posted on social media.

In response to Stomp's queries, Acres chief executive Kalaivanan Balakhrishnan said its Wildlife Rescue Team received a call from a member of the public about a horse sighting in Pasir Ris.

"We have contacted the relevant party, and they have informed us that they will be heading down to safely retrieve the lost animal," said Mr Kalai.

When contacted by Stomp at 3.30pm, Gallop Stable Pasir Ris said the horses had been retrieved.

Gallop Stable Pasir Ris also posted on Instagram: "A little adventure at Pasir Ris today...

Two of our horses decided to explore the neighbourhood, but we're happy to share they are now safely back home, calm and well."

The stable offers horse-related activities such as riding lessons, pony rides, feeding, trail rides and riding camps.

MG said: "It's really lucky to see a horse in the Year of the Horse!"

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics horse

Pasir Ris