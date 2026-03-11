Home-based business wants Foodpanda user banned for 'false claim' about 'missing' $47.80 noodles

A home-based food business in Bishan said a customer falsely claimed that $47.80 worth of mee sua was missing from a self-pickup order, leading to the amount being deducted from its earnings.

Foodpanda has since refunded the business, whose owner hopes to share more insight into the issue.

Stomper JK, owner of Have A Bowl, told Stomp that the incident happened on March 7 between 7.50pm and 8.15pm.

He said the customer had placed a self-pickup order through Foodpanda.

The total bill came up to $64.60, which included two bowls of the outlet's Super Ultimate Mee Sua priced at $23.90 each.

"The bowls included scallops, oysters, pulled chicken, smoked duck, meatball and abalone slice," JK said. "He ordered most of the expensive items."

However, the customer later reported to Foodpanda that the two bowls of noodles amounting to $47.80 were missing from the order.

JK said the amount was deducted from their earnings.

"For a small humble home-based business like ours, every dollar matters," the Stomper said.

"We work long hours simply trying to earn an honest living.

"What concerns us most is that false missing item claims can be abused and when this happens, it affects everyone in the ecosystem — small merchants, delivery platforms and the trust within the community."

To ensure accountability, the owner said Have A Bowl makes it a practice to take photos of completed orders before handing them to customers. CCTV cameras also record the pickup process.

Photos shared with Stomp show the packed order in a plastic bag before it was collected as well as a screenshot of the customer walking away with the food items.

JK said Have A Bowl had recently relocated from Yishun to Block 262 Bishan Street 22 and only started operating there on March 2.

"In Yishun, I didn't have such issues," the merchant said. "This year is our second year running the business."

In response to a Stomp query, a Foodpanda spokesperson said: "Foodpanda has reviewed the case and the issue has been resolved, with the full amount refunded to the merchant.

"We review each case carefully and thoroughly to ensure the appropriate action is taken.

"Merchants who encounter similar situations are encouraged to contact our support team so the matter can be promptly reviewed and addressed."

Despite the refund, the Stomper hopes sharing the incident will raise awareness about how some individuals may "exploit" food delivery systems.

"For merchants who don't take photos or have CCTV footage, they may have to bear the cost," JK said.

"We really need to protect and fight for ourselves."

The Stomper still believes most customers are honest and supportive, and is grateful to those who continue to support small businesses like Have A Bowl.

"If this story can help create more awareness and protect other small merchants from similar situations, we would truly appreciate it," JK said.

"Now, I hope Foodpanda can ban this user."

This is not the first time a customer has been called out for allegedly making false claims in order to get refunds.

Last October, a wanton noodle stall in Ang Mo Kio accused a customer of repeatedly filing false complaints to Grab, allegedly removing items from his own orders and receiving refunds for "missing" food.

