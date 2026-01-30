Helper does painting work outside second-storey window of Toh Tuck landed home: MOM investigating

A passer-by was alarmed after spotting a woman standing outside a second-storey window, carrying out painting work at a landed property.

Stomper Madeline told Stomp that the incident occurred at Toh Tuck Crescent on Jan 16 at about 12.03pm.

According to the Stomper, the woman, who appeared to be a domestic helper, was seen touching up paint on the exterior wall of the property while standing precariously outside a window.

"She was doing painting work outside the window on the second storey," Madeline said.

Madeline questioned why such work was being carried out by a helper instead of a professional contractor.

"This is not a helper's job," she said. "Why couldn't they ask someone else to do it?"

She noted that incidents involving helpers falling from height have occurred in the past, and felt the situation should be brought to the authorities' attention.

In response to a Stomp query, the Ministry of Manpower said it is aware of the incident and is investigating the matter.

"The Ministry of Manpower is aware of an incident involving a migrant domestic worker (MDW) who was observed to be working in unsafe conditions at Toh Tuck Crescent, and is investigating the matter," an MOM spokesperson said.

"Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, employers of MDWs are required to provide safe working conditions and must take measures to ensure the safety and well-being of MDWs at work.

"Employers who breach these requirements can be fined up to $10,000 and/or imprisoned for up to 12 months. They may also be barred from employing an MDW."

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics