Have you seen her? PHOTO: STOMP

Help reunite Luna with her worried family: Singapore Special last seen around Bukit Batok East

A family is appealing for help to find their missing dog, which has been on the loose in the Bukit Batok East area since April 7.

Stomper Elizabeth said Luna, a medium-sized black Singapore Special, ran out of her family’s home at around 2pm that day and has not returned since.

The dog, who was adopted as a puppy about three years ago, has since been sighted multiple times in the area, but has yet to be safely recovered.

Luna’s most distinctive features are her pointy ears, curved tail, her whiskers, and a white patch of fur on the front of her body.

PHOTO: STOMP

As Luna is skittish by nature, the family cautioned people against approaching her. Instead, they should keep a safe distance and contact the family immediately with the exact location.

Some locations that Luna has been spotted at recently include:

St Andrew’s Mission School

Block 288G Bukit Batok Street 25

Headed towards Parkview Apartment Condominium

Bus stop of Keming Primary School

Bukit Batok East Ave 2, towards Hillview (along St Mary’s Church)

Each passing day without Luna has left her family increasingly worried as they are concerned for her safety.

“She must be so tired and hungry. We miss her dearly and are doing everything we can to find her,” said Luna’s family.

Members of the public in the vicinity can join the Luna Search Party group on Telegram to help the family with the search.

Kindly contact us at stomp@stomp.com.sg or via WhatsApp at 9384 3761 if you have any information about Luna.

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