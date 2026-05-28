Group allegedly punches man until he’s bloody for ‘staring’, 3 men assisting with investigations

A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of men at Sembawang Beach Park on May 27.

A Stomper, who is a friend of the victim, witnessed the altercation and said it happened at about 7.30pm while the victim was at the park with his seven-year-old nephew.

According to the Stomper, the man was wiping the boy’s head with a towel when a group of about six men allegedly approached him “aggressively”.

“The group initiated the confrontation by asking him, ‘Why are you staring at us?’,” said the Stomper.

The victim reportedly denied staring at the group, but the situation quickly escalated.

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The witness alleged that the group then started punching the man repeatedly in the face.

“He suffered serious facial injuries and was bleeding heavily from his nose and mouth,” he said.

Photos shared with Stomp show the victim with blood covering the bottom half of his face.

The Stomper said the child was not physically injured, but described the scene as “frightening and traumatic”.

“The attackers appeared intoxicated or under the influence, based on their behaviour and aggression,” he added.

The Stomper said the victim and his family were upset by how the situation was allegedly handled after officers arrived at the scene.

“Despite the injured victim clearly identifying the group of men who assaulted him, the men were apparently allowed to continue staying in the area instead of being separated or asked to leave,” he said.

Three men assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the case at about 7.45pm.

“A 45-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man are assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt. A 29-year-old man was arrested for drunkenness in public and is also assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

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