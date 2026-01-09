GrabFood rider suspended after allegedly running off with Stomper's $56 pizza order on New Year's Day

A GrabFood delivery rider has been suspended after he allegedly ran off with a customer's order on New Year's Day (Jan 1).

Stomper Anonymous shared with Stomp that he ordered two large pizzas from Domino's Pizza at about 5pm. He was charged $56.10.

However, the food never arrived.

"This delivery rider ran away with my food," the Stomper said.

"I called him multiple times but I think he blocked me. I even texted him on the app but there were no replies at all."

A screenshot shared by the Stomper shows multiple unanswered messages sent to the rider via the Grab app.

The Stomper, who is sharing his experience to warn others, added: "I want to let people know that this guy should really not be taking people's orders. If it happened to me, I'm pretty sure it will happen to someone else."

After the incident, Anonymous reordered the same food via the app but chose to pay in cash instead.

In response to a Stomp query, Grab said it has taken action against the delivery rider involved.

"We sincerely apologise to the customer for this experience and have issued a full refund for the order," a Grab spokesperson said.

"Grab has a zero-tolerance policy for such behaviour and we have suspended the delivery-partner involved.

"While this incident is not reflective of the vast majority of our partners who serve our community professionally every day, we will continue to enforce our Code of Conduct strictly to maintain the integrity of our platform."

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation