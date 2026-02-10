GrabFood delivery rider loses $500 gold ring days before birthday in Ang Mo Kio, appeals for help

A GrabFood rider is appealing for help after losing a gold abacus ring while making deliveries in Ang Mo Kio on Feb 6 between about 10am and 1pm.

Stomper SL told Stomp the ring was misplaced while he was carrying out deliveries along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, around Blocks 400 to 500.

He is unable to pinpoint the exact location where the ring was lost.

"I only realised I had lost it at about 1pm," he said. He has since contacted Grab in case a customer may have found it in their delivery bag.

SL shared that the item was purchased about five to six years ago for more than $500 and may be worth more now.

"My birthday was on Feb 8," he said. "If anyone has found it, please contact me."

