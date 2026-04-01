Grab bans passenger who insulted PHV driver and left her injured in Yishun altercation

Grab has banned a passenger who was caught on camera berating and insulting a private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver during an altercation in Yishun.

Stomper Hamico, who is the Grab driver’s daughter, said her mother suffered head injuries and a fractured finger in the March 24 incident.

In response to a Stomp query, a Grab spokesperson said the company has zero tolerance for any form of violence or abuse, whether against the drivers or passengers.

“In this case, we have permanently banned the user from the platform,” said the spokesperson on March 31.

“Our current priority is to support our driver-partner. We have reached out to her to offer assistance, including support with insurance claims and vehicle rental fees as she focuses on her recovery.”

The spokesperson added that Grab will cooperate fully with the authorities in their investigations.

Asked about Grab’s response, Hamico said: “Yes, my mother received an update from Grab regarding compensation for the income she lost while recovering at home.”

The daughter said her mum’s hand still hurts and she can’t carry heavy items.

“Yet, she has to continue driving for income since she was only compensated for six days of leave.” added the Stomper.

“Honestly, I’m still not satisfied, considering she is still dealing with the injury while the other party might not even have a shred of guilty conscience.”

It all started when her mother had accepted a booking to drive the passenger and her husband from Khatib MRT station to Yishun Street 51 on the morning of March 24.

“Shortly after she accepted the job, the passenger repeatedly called my mother multiple times,” recounted Hamico. “At that point, my mother was still driving towards the pickup location and needed to focus on the road. Therefore, she was unable to answer the first call.”

After the pickup, the passenger immediately began scolding the driver for not answering her calls earlier, said the Stomper.

Hamico shared a six-minute video taken by her mother at the destination, where the Mandarin-speaking passenger refused to alight and continued berating the driver in the vehicle as her husband stood outside.

The woman was unhappy the driver was recording her with a phone.

The Stomper said: “She knocked my mother’s phone onto the floor. When my mother bent down to pick it up, the woman grabbed her hair, yanked it forcefully and repeatedly hit her on the head.”

In the video, the passenger’s husband can be heard coming to stop the altercation. The passenger shouts that the driver hit her first. However, the driver claims the passenger hit her first. The passenger then says she only hit the driver’s phone. The video ends shortly after.

Hamico told Stomp that her mother called the police, who came and advised the driver to go to the hospital.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

The Grab spokesperson said: “Every ride should be a safe and respectful experience for all.”

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