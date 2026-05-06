Grab apologises for ‘technical error’ behind $10 booking fee on some fixed-rate taxi rides

The Stomper alleged that when passengers disputed the fee, Grab would refund the passengers and deduct some of his earnings instead. PHOTO: STOMP

Grab has apologised for a “technical error” that led to a $10 booking fee being applied to some standard taxi fixed-rate rides, which has left some drivers feeling disgruntled.

Stomper G said he compiled “evidence” from April 13 to April 27, claiming the issue affects Grab’s standard taxi fixed-rate service introduced earlier this year.



According to him, a $10 booking fee was added to some rides, but not reflected in the earnings drivers actually received. Screenshots seen by Stomp showed a $10 booking fee included when G reaches the ‘Confirm Payment’ page.



“This particular booking fee was only added in after the driver ended the trip, without any knowledge from passengers,” he said.



When asked if he could have unchecked the booking fee tab or changed the amount to zero, the Stomper said drivers are not supposed to amend fares.

“If it’s a cash trip and the driver unchecks it, the driver will end up paying for the passenger,” he claimed.



The Stomper also alleged that when passengers complained about being overcharged, the disputed amount was deducted from his earnings — even though he did not receive it in the first place.



According to documents he shared, multiple passengers noticed discrepancies in their final receipts, with some receiving refunds after lodging complaints.



He alleged that the issue has affected his driver rating as well. “Passengers think drivers are overcharging them, but it’s not us,” he added.



The Stomper said he had raised the issue with Grab but felt there had been “no meaningful resolution” to date.

$10 fee due to ‘technical error’, says Grab

In response to Stomp’s queries, Grab apologised for the inconvenience caused by a “technical error” that resulted in the $10 booking fee being applied to some standard taxi fixed-rate rides.



“We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible and are reaching out to affected passengers to provide refunds,” the company said.



“Importantly, this charge was not set or received by our driver-partners. Our driver-partners work hard to provide a reliable service, and we will ensure that they are not negatively impacted.”

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