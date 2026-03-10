Gojek driver allegedly tells passenger to get out after dispute over bag, challenges her to make police report

A passenger was allegedly told to get out of a private-hire car following a dispute with the driver over where to place her backpack.

The Stomper shared that the incident happened on March 4 when she booked a ride to work via ride-hailing platform Gojek.

The driver reportedly instructed her to place her backpack in the car boot upon pick-up.

"He did not speak politely," she said. "He simply said, 'Put at the back'."

She complied, but later explained to the driver that the bag was not luggage but a backpack containing laptops for work.

The passenger added that she uses a trolley backpack due to an existing back issue and has difficulty carrying heavy items.

"His demands for me to load and then unload my backpack caused my back to ache again," she told Stomp.

While she was on a call with her husband explaining the situation, the driver told her to get out of the vehicle about a block away from the original pick-up point.

She recounted: "He said, 'Not happy you get off, I cancel your booking'."

In a video seen by Stomp, part of the exchange between the passenger and driver inside the vehicle was captured before she exited the car.

Passenger: "You already accepted my ride."

Driver: "The ride has been cancelled, there's no charge."

Passenger: "So you cancelled my ride after I boarded right?"

Driver: "You're not happy mah."

Passenger: "I'm not happy mah. I'm not happy mah. It's more like your attitude is the problem."

The passenger then gets out of the vehicle and the video ends.

The Stomper said the driver claimed he had cancelled the ride and that she would be refunded.

However, she said the booking remained ongoing on the app for several hours after she exited the vehicle.

A screenshot shared with Stomp shows part of the exchange between the passenger and driver.

When the Stomper pointed out that the ride had not been cancelled, she asked the driver if he knew how to cancel the ride or if he was trying to charge her unfairly.

The driver replied: "Wait, Gojek will cancel in an hour."

When the passenger said she would make a police report, the driver responded, "Go ahead" and later wrote, "Who make a big fuss?"

She subsequently filed a police report regarding the incident.

The police confirmed with Stomp that a report was lodged.

The passenger said she is concerned about passenger treatment and the risk of improper charges.

"I hope this matter will be properly reviewed and that the driver will be dealt with," she said.

In response to a Stomp query, a Gojek spokesperson said: "Gojek takes reports relating to passenger safety and service conduct seriously.

"We have reviewed this incident and addressed the matter directly with the passenger and driver-partner.

"Driver-partners on the Gojek platform are expected to treat passengers with courtesy and professionalism."

