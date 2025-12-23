Gojek looking into case of driver refusing woman's ride to airport after seeing her bag and box

A woman said a Gojek driver allegedly rejected her airport-bound ride after seeing that she was carrying a duffel bag and a box.

Stomper Gayathiri told Stomp she had booked a ride to Changi Airport for one passenger with a duffel bag and a box on Dec 22 at about 3.21 am when the driver accepted the booking.

However, when the driver arrived and saw her luggage, she said he immediately told her he could not take the ride.

"He said his car had no space, even though there was clearly ample space," she said.

According to the Stomper, the driver then gestured and drove off while she was still speaking to him.

She added that the driver later had to make a U-turn and drove past her again, during which he allegedly shouted: "You got box, how can?"

Gayathiri said the box was small enough to be placed on her lap, and questioned why the ride was accepted in the first place.

"When you accept a ride to the airport, shouldn't you anticipate the passenger to have luggage?" she asked. "Why would you accept it when you 'claim' you have no space in your car, especially for a duffel bag and a box?"

She added that the incident delayed her journey to the airport and described the driver's behaviour as "extremely unprofessional and inconsiderate".

"This is very upsetting behaviour from a fellow Singaporean," she said.

In response to a Stomp query, Gojek said it is aware of the incident and is looking into the matter.

"Gojek is committed to ensuring safe and reliable rides for all users," a spokesperson said.

The company added that passengers may bring luggage or boxes as long as the items can be safely placed in the vehicle.

"If a driver-partner determines that an item cannot be safely accommodated, they may decline the trip, but are expected to explain this politely before doing so," the spokesperson added.

