Go-Ahead bus involved in 5am Loyang estate hit-and-run, 70-year-old driver assisting with investigations

A public bus was involved in a hit-and-run accident at a landed estate in Loyang in the early hours of Jan 20.

Stomper Anonymous told Stomp that the incident occurred at around 4.56am along Loyang Rise, when a Go-Ahead Singapore bus drove into the estate and collided with several parked vehicles.

"The impact appeared significant and multiple vehicles were affected," she said. "I am sharing this information in the interest of public awareness and safety."

She shared CCTV footage from her home showing the bus turning into Loyang Rise.

In the video, her family van can be seen parked along the road before the bus enters the frame. After the bus moves off, the van is no longer in its original position.

She shared a photo of the damaged van, which had a shattered front left headlight.

PHOTO: STOMP

When asked if public buses usually use this road, the Stomper said: "No, definitely not."

According to her, Go-Ahead Singapore has taken accountability for the incident.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a bus and three cars along Loyang Rise at about 5.05am.

"No injuries were reported," a police spokesperson said.

"A 70-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations."

In a statement on its Facebook page, Go-Ahead Singapore said the incident occurred following a temporary closure of Loyang Avenue towards Tampines Avenue 7.

"The bus captain involved made an incorrect turn into Loyang Rise and grazed several vehicles parked along the roadside," the bus operator said.

"We are deeply sorry for the distress, inconvenience and damage caused, and we take full responsibility for this incident."

It added that it is having a "safety time-out" with all of its bus captains to reinforce adherence to established procedures.

Police investigations are ongoing.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation