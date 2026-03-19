The bus captain is under investigation after allegedly skipping multiple stops and not allowing passengers to disembark. PHOTO: STOMP

Go-Ahead bus captain removed from driving duties after allegedly skipping stops, refusing to open doors

A Go-Ahead bus captain allegedly skipped multiple stops and refused to let passengers alight, leaving them stranded and aghast.

Go-Ahead Singapore has taken him off driving duties and is investigating the matter, the bus operator told Stomp on March 19.

Stomper J said she first encountered the bus service 12 driver on March 11 during her evening commute. She had boarded the bus at Clarke Quay Central at about 7.10pm with her boyfriend, intending to alight near his home in Pasir Ris.

However, the journey took an unexpected turn.

“We only reached home past 9.10pm,” she recounted. “The bus driver kept stopping at bus stops but refused to open the doors and just drove off, even though people pressed the bell multiple times.”

According to the Stomper, some passengers even stood near the exit doors in an attempt to signal that they wanted to get off.

“When confronted, he just looked straight ahead and didn’t reply,” J added.

J encountered the same bus captain on March 11 and March 12. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper said the stops that were skipped were far apart, causing inconvenience to commuters, including the elderly and children.

“The stop he skipped and the next stop were very far away. People had to cross the road or walk one big round due to construction. Some were not even sure how to walk back,” she alleged.

J also said a commuter shouted at the bus captain in Mandarin: “If you’re not happy, don’t work!”

She added that the driver repeated this behaviour every four to five stops, including at her intended stop.

“This has never happened before. We take this bus almost every day,” she told Stomp.

J said a similar incident occurred the following day on March 12, at around the same time. According to her, the same driver missed three stops that day.

Footage from her March 12 ride shows a man in a black shirt approaching the driver to inform him that he had missed a stop despite the bell being pressed.

In another clip, a passenger in a white polo tee is seen standing near the driver with a woman, apparently trying to get his attention to open the doors.

Bus driver ‘removed from driving duties’

In response to a Stomp query, Go-Ahead Singapore said it is aware of the incident.

“We take this matter seriously, as the safety of our commuters and the reliability of our services are our priorities,” a spokesperson said.

“The bus captain has since been removed from driving duties, and we are investigating the matter in accordance with our internal procedures.”

The bus operator added that it remains committed to delivering safe and reliable bus services for commuters, while providing the bus captain with the necessary support he requires.

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