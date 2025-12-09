Contribute

Glass panel shatters at Decathlon outlet in Velocity@Novena Square, passers-by 'in shock'

A glass panel shattered at the Decathlon outlet in Velocity@Novena Square on Dec 6.

Stomper Eve shared photos of a woman wearing a Decathlon work vest sweeping the pieces of glass on the floor outside the sports store.

"Many passers-by were in shock," said the Stomper.

She also shared videos of workers setting up barricades around the area and clearing the debris.

In response to a Stomp query, a Velocity@Novena Square spokesperson said: "We are aware of the incident and attended to the scene immediately to manage the affected area.

"We confirm that no one was hurt."

