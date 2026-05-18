Girl, 14, missing after being dropped off outside Beatty Secondary School on May 11: Police appealing for info

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since May 11.

Stomper Nurshafikah told Stomp that her daughter, Sarah Fitriyana Binte Abdullah, has not been seen since she left for school that Monday morning.

According to the Stomper, Sarah had booked a Grab ride to Beatty Secondary School.

“The teacher shared that Sarah was dropped off outside the school at 7.21am and was later seen by a teacher boarding bus service 73,” said Nurshafikah.

“She has not returned home.”

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The Stomper added that she has since lodged a police report.

“If anyone has any information about this girl, please call the police immediately,” she appealed.

In a news release issued on May 17, the police said Sarah was last seen wearing her school uniform consisting of a dark blue top and dark blue skirt in the vicinity of 1 Toa Payoh North at about 7.20am on May 11.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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