French man searches for woman after romantic moment at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station: 'Felt like a movie scene'

A man is looking for a woman he exchanged smiles and eye contact with after they crossed paths at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on March 3.

Stomper Jean-Baptiste said he was on his way to dinner at around 7.30pm when the "unexpectedly sweet" encounter occurred.

The 36-year-old had just alighted from the MRT and heading up an escalator towards the Plaza Singapura exit when he noticed the woman still inside the train.

"We caught each other's eyes and instead of looking away, we just kept looking," the Stomper recounted.

"As the escalator carried me up and the train doors were getting ready to close, we waved at each other and smiled. Then she disappeared as the train pulled away."

Jean-Baptiste said the brief moment felt "strangely meaningful, like something out of a movie".

"Just two strangers sharing a smile and a wave across a moving train," he said.

Hoping the woman remembers the moment too, Jean-Baptiste said he would like to reach out to her.

The Frenchman has brown hair and a light beard. He said he was wearing a white shirt and brown Italian leather shoes, and carrying a brown leather briefcase at the time.

"I was with a friend who is blond with curly hair," he added.

The woman he is looking for is Chinese, in her late 20s to early 30s, and "relatively thin and tall at maybe 165cm". She has mid-length dark hair and was wearing a dark blue skirt.

"She seemed quite energetic and bubbly," said Jean-Baptiste.

The Stomper acknowledged that reconnecting with the woman "seems like an impossible quest", but said the "rare romantic moment" and "escalator magic" have stayed on his mind.

He added: "If you are reading this and you remember waving at a guy on the escalator in Dhoby Ghaut that evening, I'd love to connect and see if that moment could turn into something more."

If you are the woman or know her, contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics looking for

romantic

MRT