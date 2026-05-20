Foster parents suspended after foster father allegedly hit 6-year-old girl’s buttocks to discipline her

A mother has spoken out after her six-year-old daughter was allegedly physically punished by a foster father during a weekend foster care arrangement.

Stomper Anonymous said the incident happened on Feb 7 while her daughter was staying with a foster family.

According to the mother, the foster father allegedly hit her daughter on the buttocks a few times.

The next day, the girl returned home and told her mother what had happened.

She said she did not have photos of any visible injuries as the foster father had allegedly used his hand.

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The mother subsequently lodged a police report.

The police confirmed with Stomp that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

A screenshot shared with Stomp shows a message from a case worker on Feb 11 stating that the foster father had admitted to using physical punishment on the child and that it was “not acceptable”.

The child and her older sister had been under a weekend foster care arrangement since last December due to the mother’s health reasons.

“This foster arrangement started last year, from Friday evening to Sunday evening,” said the Stomper, who added that the arrangement stopped after the alleged incident.

She expressed frustration over the length of the investigation and concern about the emotional impact on her daughter. She is also demanding an apology from the foster parents.

A caseworker informed the mother on April 2 that contact with the foster parents, including an apology session, would have to wait until investigations concluded. PHOTO: STOMP

“My child has got anxiety,” said the Stomper. “Now because of this, she distances herself from her father and male adults she used to be close to.”

She added that her daughter is currently seeing a therapist.

MSF and The Salvation Army respond to child discipline incident

The Salvation Army, which operates Gracehaven Fostering, an MSF-appointed fostering agency, said on May 13 that it is aware of the alleged incident involving a foster parent known to the agency.

“The child’s care under the foster parents was immediately stopped and the foster parents were suspended from taking on other foster placements, in accordance with MSF policies and procedures,” a spokesperson told Stomp in response to queries.

“We take the safety and well-being of all children and young persons under our care seriously.”

As police investigations are ongoing, the organisation said it was unable to comment further.

MSF also confirmed with Stomp on May 15 that it is aware of the alleged physical discipline by a foster parent on a foster child.

“In line with established child protection procedures, MSF directed that the foster placement be terminated and suspended the foster parents from further placements,” an MSF spokesperson said.

“MSF takes a serious view of any harm to foster children.”

The ministry said foster parents are volunteers who undergo a “rigorous and comprehensive assessment process” before being approved to care for children from vulnerable backgrounds.

MSF added that all foster families are supported by a dedicated foster care worker from an MSF-appointed fostering agency. Foster parents are guided to apply positive parenting strategies and “should not use any form of inappropriate or physical punishment on their foster children”.

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