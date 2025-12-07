Food handlers no longer have to wear mask, spit guard -- but only from Jan 1, 2026

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will no longer mandate the wearing of mask and spit guard for all food handlers with effect from Jan 1, 2026.

Currently, SFA requires all food handlers to wear a mask or spit guard over the nose and mouth that can prevent any substance expelled from the mouth or nose from contaminating food.

This requirement was put in place since April 2020 and applies to all personnel engaged in the sale and preparation of food and drinks at all food establishments.

Unfortunately, not all food handlers have complied with the requirement.

Over the years, Stompers have shared numerous photos of bare-faced food handlers.

In a Dec 4 media release, SFA said it has assessed that the food safety risk of food handlers not wearing masks or spit guards is low.

"Food contamination has primarily been due to inadequate sanitation, poor handling and temperature management, and contact between raw and ready-to-eat foods," explained the agency.

"Food businesses should continue adopting good food safety practices to ensure food safety for all consumers, such as proper food handling, time and temperature control, thorough cleaning, and good housekeeping practices."

But SFA added that food handlers are encouraged to wear masks or spit guards as a good food safety practice.

Dr Tan Lee Kim, SFA's Director-General (Food Administration) and Deputy CEO, said: "SFA constantly reviews our policies to ensure that they remain relevant. We take into consideration industry feedback, though ultimately our food safety policies are based on science and evidence.

"While the mask-wearing requirement for food handlers is no longer mandatory, SFA continues to encourage food handlers to wear masks or spit guards as a good food safety practice.

"Masks and spit guards must also be used properly, as they can become sources of cross-contamination if improperly used."

