Firefighter hurt in Kovan condo fire discharged from SGH, resting at home: SCDF

The firefighter injured in a condo fire in Kovan on March 2 has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp.

Police said a 64-year-old man has been arrested for mischief by fire.

Stomper Jess shared a video showing flames shooting out from a third-storey window at Vina Lodge, 22 Sirat Road.

"I actually heard explosion sounds from inside," said Jess.

Another Stomper, N, claimed the fire was also live-streamed on TikTok.

In response to Stomp queries, SCDF and the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 4pm.

Three occupants from the condo unit had evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

The fire broke out in the bedroom of the smoke-filled unit, which SCDF entered to extinguish with a water jet.

The injured firefighter sustained minor burn injuries and was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

He has since been discharged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, added SCDF.

Police investigations are also ongoing.

