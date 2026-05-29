Fire involving electrical wiring breaks out at PLQ Mall

A fire broke out at PLQ Mall on May 28.

Stomper Judy told Stomp she noticed a fire engine in the area at about 12.39pm while waiting for a friend to pick her up near Paya Lebar Square.

Facebook user The Sunrise Sentosa also shared photos showing several fire engines in the area, including one parked at the space between PLQ Mall and PLQ Workplace.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 10 Paya Lebar Road at about 8.15am.

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“The fire, which involved electrical wiring at the ceiling, burnt itself out before SCDF’s arrival,” an SCDF spokesperson said.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stomp has reached out to PLQ Mall for more information.

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Paya Lebar

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