Fire breaks out in Depot Road flat, 1 person taken to hospital

A fire broke out in a Depot Road flat on Jan 24 and one occupant was taken to hospital.

Stomper Leong shared photos of smoke at Block 103B Depot Road, and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles and personnel at the scene.

PHOTO: STOMP

A video of the fire was also posted on TikTok.

In a social media post, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 5.30pm and on its arrival, black smoke was emitting from the 12-storey residential unit.

The fire, involving a room in the flat, was extinguished with two water jets. As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit also sustained heat and smoke damage.

A person from the flat had evacuated before SCDF's arrival and was taken to Singapore General Hospital after feeling unwell.

About 70 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

