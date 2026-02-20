Fire breaks out at Bangladeshi restaurant in Little India, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a restaurant along Rowell Road in Little India on Feb 19.

Stomper Osaka, who shared photos and a video of the incident, said he was having lunch in the area at around 1.15pm when he noticed thick smoke from Khana Basmati Restaurant.

According to its Facebook page, the restaurant opened in 2008 and specialises in Bangladeshi cuisine.

"I saw a swirl of black smoke and started running towards it," he told Stomp. "There was a huge crowd and a lot of commotion. Some were calling the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)."

Osaka speculated that the fire had originated from the restaurant's kitchen.

"I was worried and panicked at that time," he recounted.

In the video shared by Osaka, smoke can be seen billowing from the restaurant, while photos show SCDF personnel and vehicles at the scene.

In response to a Stomp query, an SCDF spokesperson said it was alerted to the fire at 1 Rowell Road at about 1.25pm and extinguished the fire using a water jet.

"The fire involved the contents of a kitchen in a restaurant," SCDF said.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.