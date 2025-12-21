Fight in Choa Chu Kang foodcourt: One man taken to hospital, assisting with police investigations

Diners at a Kopitiam Corner foodcourt at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang bore witness to a real-life brawl during dinnertime on Dec 19.

Stomper Shvfzl shared a 19-second video of the fight between two men, one clad in a red T-shirt and the other with a mullet and a tank top.

Both men can be seen hitting each other, although it is unclear who threw the first punch.

The man in the red T-shirt was also visibly red in the face throughout the video. The Stomper said they had too much to drink.

A third man, wearing an orange T-shirt, stepped in and tried to break up the fight by pulling the man in red off the other man.

A man in a black tank top and shorts also joined in, reaching out to help the man with the mullet.

Diners scurried away with their food to give the combatants a wide berth.

The on-screen text, "send 2-3 years to Dagestan", is a reference to a dark Internet joke that implies someone deserving of punishment should be sent to the Caucasus region known for its brutal martial culture.

The Stomper said he felt that the incident happened as the men involved had "too much to drink", though Stomp notes that this cannot be verified from the footage.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 475 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 on Dec 19 at 8.10pm.

A 48-year-old man was conscious when taken to the hospital and is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

