Fierce sign at Simon Lane warns against stealing plants because ‘karma’ and ‘heaven is watching’

A man taking a stroll along Simon Lane in Kovan was amused when he came across an unusual sign warning passers-by not to steal plants.

The sign read: “DO NOT STEAL From The Garden” and “KARMA”. It also said in Chinese that “what goes around, comes around” and “heaven is watching”.

Stomper Steven said he came across the sign outside a landed home on April 4 at around 11am. The sign was propped against a plant along a stretch of grass by a public road, he noted.

“It literally warns of karma on anyone who steals their plants. Whatever you do, God is watching,” Steven told Stomp.

He added that he was unsure which plants the sign was meant to protect as he does not have “green fingers”.

“Obviously, these are overzealous residents,” the Stomper added.

“How can they consider this a private garden? However, it must be common to have missing plants for them to put out such a notice.”

Legal or not?

According to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), a licence is required to display an outdoor signboard.

A signboard is defined as a “sign, notice, representation or other visual device relating to the place or premises to which it is affixed, but does not include any logo, symbol, sign, notice, representation or other visual device containing any other brand name or trademark that promotes any goods or services.”

However, a sign is exempted under certain conditions, such as if it occupies a total area of no more than 5sqm.

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