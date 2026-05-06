Family searches for Cocker Spaniel missing in Sembawang ahead of birthday

Have you seen Teh O the Cocker Spaniel?

Stomper Elizabeth is appealing for help to locate the missing dog, which was last seen at Block 402 Admiralty Link on May 4 at around 1am.

The male dog belongs to Desiree, 28, who has had Teh O for nearly three and a half years.

“A family member opened the front door to throw rubbish and did not realise that Teh O had slipped out while distracted on the phone,” Desiree said.

It was when Teh O was unintentionally locked out of the home.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

A neighbour later spotted the dog along the corridor and assumed he had been “intentionally let out to roam”.

Desiree, who works as cabin crew, only returned home at about 7am from a flight to discover that Teh O was missing.

“Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, we confirmed that he had exited the house when the door was left ajar,” she added.

‘Playful but skittish’

Described as “playful” and “clingy”, Teh O is also sensitive to loud noises and tends to shiver when taking the lift or walking around the estate.

“But at home and at the beach, he is a totally different dog,” Desiree said.

She also shared that there were possible sightings at Sembawang Drive 406 and Woodlands Drive 62, although she noted this would be “quite far for him to have travelled, given how skittish he is”.

There have been “no confirmed sightings” of the missing dog so far.

A reward is being offered for Teh O’s safe return, while a community of people have already stepped forward to help with the search.

Desiree, who shares the same birthday as Teh O on May 17, is hoping to be reunited with him in time to celebrate together.

Members of the public in the vicinity can join the Teh O Search Party” group on Telegram to help the family with the search.

Kindly contact us at stomp@stomp.com.sg or via WhatsApp at 9384 3761 if you have any information about Teh O.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics missing

lost dog

sembawang

search

pet

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.