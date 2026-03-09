'Explosion' heard as fire engulfs car in Yishun carpark

A car caught fire in a multi-storey carpark at Block 512 Yishun Street 41 on March 9.

Stomper Vincent, who lives in a block opposite the carpark, said he heard explosions coming from the seventh floor at around 11am.

"I saw the owner of the Toyota Prius parking his car," Vincent recounted.

"Not long after he left, the car suddenly exploded and burst into flames. Thereafter, an explosion could be heard every 30 seconds to one minute. I heard them around 10 to 15 times."

The Stomper shared videos showing the car on fire, with smoke billowing from the building. Alarms from both the car and the carpark can also be heard blaring.

Vincent said he called 995 and firefighters arrived shortly after.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it was alerted to the fire at around 11.05am and extinguished it using a water jet.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

