‘Embarrassing and unacceptable’: Resident complains of dirty, badly vandalised lifts at Choa Chu Kang block

A resident is frustrated over the “poor state” of lifts at Block 535 Choa Chu Kang Street 51, declaring them to be the worst in his estate.

Stomper Alvin said both lifts at the block are badly vandalised and appear neglected.

Describing the issues, he said: “The vandalism (especially deep scratches and damage on the reflective mirror panels) has been there for more than nine to 10 years with no proper repairs done.

“The floors of the lifts are extremely dirty and are covered in dust, dirt and marks. They look like they have not been properly cleaned for a very long time.”

Alvin also pointed out that there are missing screws on the lift panels and buttons, adding: “Thick dust accumulation around the lift doors and tracks have been present for years.”

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Resident seeks resolution to pressing issue

The Stomper said he takes the lift almost daily “and the situation has remained unchanged for nearly a decade despite many residents using them”.

“The condition is unacceptable for a residential block and appears to be the worst in the Yew Tee area,” he told Stomp. “It is embarrassing and frustrating that such a basic thing as lift maintenance has been neglected for so long.”

Alvin urged the authorities to treat the issue as a priority and called for immediate cleaning and repair works, along with “proper ongoing maintenance”.

“Residents deserve clean and functional lifts,” he added.

Wear and tear of lifts expected due to heavy use: Town council

In response to a Stomp query, Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council said it appreciates the feedback and understands residents’ concerns.

“Lift safety and reliability remain our highest priority, and the lifts are subject to regular servicing and inspections to ensure they continue to operate safely for all users,” a spokesperson said on May 20.

The spokesperson added that general wear and tear, such as scratches and marks, is expected over time as the lifts are heavily used every day.

According to the town council, refurbishment and cleaning works, including replacement of worn components, are being carried out.

The lifts are also cleaned daily, with additional weekly wipe-downs of the interiors.

“We remain committed to maintaining both safety and comfort, and will continue to monitor the lifts closely to ensure residents enjoy safe and well-kept facilities,” the spokesperson added.

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