Elderly woman face-plants after tripping over basket stand outside Waterway Point store

An elderly woman fell and injured herself after tripping over a basket stand placed outside a shop at Waterway Point on April 15.

Stomper Dan said he witnessed the incident at about 1pm outside a Japan Home outlet in the Punggol mall.

He alleged that the store frequently places display items outside its premises, “creating cluttered walkways and potential tripping hazards”.

“An elderly woman visiting the store with her son tripped over a poorly positioned basket stand placed directly at the entrance,” he said.

“She fell forward onto the ground with significant impact and had a huge swelling on her forehead.”

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A photo shared by the Stomper shows the woman seated on the floor while a young man attended to her.

According to Dan, the woman appeared disoriented and in considerable discomfort after the fall, while her son rushed to help her.

“She was eventually able to sit up, though she remained unwell and possibly injured,” he said. “Concerned by her condition, bystanders — including myself — assisted by providing support and ensuring she remained seated safely while waiting for medical help.”

The Stomper also claimed no staff members from the store initially came forward to assist.

“It was only after I informed them about the hazardous placement of the basket stand that someone stepped out to move it, then returned inside without offering any help to the injured woman,” he said.

Dan was concerned about what he described as a “lack of accountability” and said: “Such negligence should be highlighted to prevent further incidents and to encourage safer retail environments.”

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Waterway Point said they were aware of the incident.

“Help was immediately rendered by our on-site team, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and an ambulance were also alerted,” the spokesperson said.

“As a precautionary measure, the area was checked and attended to. We have also engaged the tenant to ensure any potential safety concerns are addressed.”

“The safety and well-being of our shoppers and visitors remain our priority.”

SCDF told Stomp it received a call for assistance at 83 Punggol Central at 1.05pm and took one person to Sengkang General Hospital.

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