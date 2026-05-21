The incident occured at People’s Park Food Centre in Chinatown on May 16.

Elderly man collapses in People’s Park Food Centre and walks away from assistance

Upon seeing an elderly diner collapse at a hawker centre in Chinatown, one man immediately performed first aid and instructed others to call an ambulance.

Stomper Tom was at People’s Park Food Centre on May 16 at around 2.12pm when he saw a man in a blue shirt fall near him.

“I stopped eating immediately and quickly attended to him,” said the Stomper.

Tom noticed that the man’s left ear was bleeding as he had hit the edge of a table while falling and told other passers-by not to touch the man.

He recounted: “I just wanted the man to be conscious and refrain from leaving the scene until the ambulance arrived.”

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Several passers-by attended to the man, who eventually got up and left the scene. PHOTO: STOMP

Stomp understands that the elderly man left before paramedics could attend to him and SCDF’s assistance was ultimately not required.

According to Tom, an ambulance was parked at the “end of the food centre” and he went to inform paramedics that the elderly man appeared to be walking towards OG People’s Park.

Tom eventually lost sight of the man due to “heavy movements and crowds” at the hawker centre.

“When I went back, the man was no longer around,” said the Stomper, who added that he wanted the cut on the man’s ear to be treated.

“I’d tried to stop him from leaving but under the law, I can’t detain him.”

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