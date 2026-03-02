Elderly jaywalkers repeatedly seen at Serangoon Road, driver asks how to educate them

A driver spotted elderly pedestrians jaywalking along Serangoon Road not once, but twice.

In the first incident, Stomper Jack shared dashcam footage of an elderly pair dangerously crossing the road on Feb 20 at around 10.45am.

The video shows the pair stopping in the middle of the road as Jack's car slows down for them, before they continue making their way across.

The Stomper also noted that this is a recent trend he has observed amongst pedestrians, whether "old or young".

"I feel a little upset as to why are they not crossing the road safely," he added. "This is why drivers need to be alert."

"They do not value their own safety and lives, leaving us drivers on the road vulnerable to needless stress and possible incrimination."

On Feb 28 at about 10.45am, Jack came across another elderly man jaywalking along "the exact same stretch of road".

The man had initially been hidden from Jack's view by other vehicles on the road.

"I am clueless to what can be done to educate pedestrians like these," Jack told Stomp.

According to the Singapore Legal Advice website, enforcement operations against jaywalking are regularly carried out at accident-prone locations across Singapore.

Those caught jaywalking will be fined $50.

