E-bike rider allegedly travelling at 70kmh flashed by speed camera at Boon Lay Way

An e-bike rider was seen allegedly travelling at 70kmh along Boon Lay Way on Jan 10.

Stomper Azrie shared footage taken from his in-car camera of the rider, who was not wearing a helmet, zooming past his vehicle towards Lakeside MRT station at about 6.55am.

According to the Stomper, the rider was flashed by a speed camera. A flash of light can be seen in the video.

"No insurance, no license, no summons," Azrie said.

"It's frustrating and dangerous when these riders ignore the law, speed like mad, and make the roads unsafe for motorists and pedestrians."

He added that motorists often end up bearing the consequences in the event of an accident.

"If I had changed to the left lane earlier, the rider would likely be dead," Azrie said. "And I would be charged for multiple offences."

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), all e-bike or power-assisted bicycle (PAB) users must pass a mandatory theory test before they are allowed to ride on roads or cycling paths.

They must also be at least 16 years old and wear a suitable protective helmet.

They must also obey traffic rules and signals and have front white lights and rear red lights/reflectors for increased visibility when riding at night.

PABs must comply with technical requirements such as a maximum assisted speed of 25kmh.

If found using a non-compliant PAB, first-time offenders can be fined up to $20,000 and/or jailed for up to two years.

